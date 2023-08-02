Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 02, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/27 Sunny 10

Incheon 33/26 Sunny 10

Suwon 35/26 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 36/26 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 35/26 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 10

Gangneung 36/27 Sunny 10

Jeonju 36/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 36/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 34/27 Sunny 10

Daegu 36/25 Sunny 60

Busan 34/27 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!