Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 02, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/27 Sunny 10
Incheon 33/26 Sunny 10
Suwon 35/26 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 36/26 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 35/26 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 10
Gangneung 36/27 Sunny 10
Jeonju 36/25 Sunny 60
Gwangju 36/25 Sunny 60
Jeju 34/27 Sunny 10
Daegu 36/25 Sunny 60
Busan 34/27 Sunny 0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
World Scout Jamboree kicks off in Saemangeum
-
High school pitching prospect Jang Hyun-seok to pursue MLB dreams, skip KBO draft
-
Actor Lee Byung-hun captivated by morally complex characters in 'Concrete Utopia'
-
Yoon vows to dismantle construction 'cartel' following faulty construction of underground parking lots
-
Heat wave deaths over weekend reach at least 17