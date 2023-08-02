K League champions Ulsan give head coach Hong Myung-bo 3-year extension
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Reigning South Korean football champions Ulsan Hyundai FC announced Wednesday they have extended head coach Hong Myung-bo for three more years.
The new deal will keep Hong on the bench through the 2026 season.
Hong, former head coach of the South Korean men's national team, took Ulsan's reins before the 2021 season and led them to the K League 1 title in 2022, their first league championship in 17 years.
They appear well on their way to a second straight title. Through 24 matches, with 14 to go, they are on the top of the tables with 56 points, 12 ahead of Pohang Steelers. Ulsan also lead the league with 49 goals and +22 goal difference.
Hong was named the Coach of the Year in the K League 1 last year, while his captain, Lee Chung-yong, was voted the league MVP.
"For the past couple of seasons, I've had to learn and build this club. From now on, I will try to establish Ulsan as the face of the K League," Hong said.
"Our objective going forward is to build a dynasty that can dominate in the K League and the Asian Football Confederation Champions League," Ulsan said, referring to the top continental club tournament. "Signing coach Hong Myung-bo to extension is the beginning of that journey."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
World Scout Jamboree kicks off in Saemangeum
-
Actor Lee Byung-hun captivated by morally complex characters in 'Concrete Utopia'
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to dismantle construction 'cartel' following faulty construction of underground parking lots
-
High school pitching prospect Jang Hyun-seok to pursue MLB dreams, skip KBO draft
-
Heat wave deaths over weekend reach at least 17