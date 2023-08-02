(LEAD) World Scout Jamboree kicks off amid heat wave

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details of opening ceremony; CHANGES headline, photos)

BUAN, South Korea, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The 25th World Scout Jamboree officially took off Wednesday, with about 43,000 young Scouts from 158 countries gathered at a massive campsite in Saemangeum Reclaimed Area on the southwestern coast.

The opening ceremony for the world jamboree, dubbed the "cultural Olympics for youth," began with representative Scouts taking an oath and hoisting the Jamboree flag, and featured performances by a Scout orchestra and British survival expert Bear Grylls.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Andy Chapman, the chairman of the World Scout Committee, gave welcome speeches to the Scouts gathered in the event.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (L, front row) and first lady Kim Keon Hee (R, front row) applaud during the opening ceremony of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in the Saemangeum Reclaimed Area, about 180 km southwest of Seoul, on Aug. 2, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

"The spirit of independence, responsibility and service to neighbors, and a dedication to the nation cultivated through Scouting activities will nurture you into outstanding leaders," Yoon said.

When standing in solidarity with each other, Scouts will be able to help people and countries in need, and help respond to the crises and challenges facing humanity, he added.

The World Scout Jamboree is held every four years, and this is the second world jamboree hosted by South Korea after the first one in Goseong, Gangwon Province, in 1991.

The event is intended to provide opportunities for young Scouts to learn about different cultures and build friendships through outdoor camping and cultural activities.



Participants in the 25th World Scout Jamboree gather at a camping site in the Saemangeum Reclaimed Area, about 180 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Aug. 2, 2023, in this photo provided by the World Organization of the Scout Movement. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The authorities and the organizing committee made all-out efforts to prevent accidents.

Nearly 7,000 Scout volunteers, in coordination with the police and fire authorities, arranged an emergency exit over five meters wide on the sidelines of the ceremony venue, in addition to the existing route, in case of a heat wave or terror, according to officials at the organizing committee.

This year's unusually hot summer weather is expected to pose an unpredictable factor for the rare international event, as a heat wave advisory has been issued for 14 North Jeolla Province areas, including Saemangeum, and the sweltering heat is expected to continue through Aug. 11, when the closing ceremony will be held.



A photo of the campground of the 25th World Scout Jamboree provided by the Buan County Office (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The maximum sensible temperature is forecast to soar to 35 C on Wednesday.

Saemangeum already experienced a tropical night Tuesday, with the nighttime low staying above 25 C. As many as 19 people suffered from heat-related illnesses at the jamboree campground on the first day.

The organizing committee said it will take all possible measures to protect young Scouts from the heat wave and tropical nights. It has installed 1,722 shade shelters and 57 vine tunnels with cooling features, and designated half a dozen places, including an indoor gym and a sports park, as emergency shelters.

If the severe heat wave continues, 300 shuttle buses that can accommodate 12,000 people and the Global Youth Leader Center, where the organizing committee is located and about 3,000 people can be housed, will be used as temporary shelters, it noted.



Young Scouts gather at a waterwork facility to cool off near a World Scout Jamboree campground in Saemangeum, southwestern South Korea, on Aug. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

