Groups urge discussion on issue of abductees, detainees in N. Korea at Camp David summit
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Civic groups on North Korea's human rights said Wednesday they have sent an open letter to President Yoon Suk Yeol calling for discussing the issue of abductees and detainees in the North during his upcoming summit with the leaders of the United States and Japan at Camp David.
The letter called for the leaders to discuss the issues of South Korean prisoners of the 1950-53 Korean War, abductees, including Japanese nationals, and detainees in North Korea as part of the summit agenda and include them in a joint summit statement.
U.S. President Joe Biden will host Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David, a presidential retreat on the outskirts of Washington, on Aug. 18.
The advocacy groups urged Yoon to lead diplomatic efforts to resolve those issues, secure their immediate return and promote accountability, including the repatriation of the remains of deceased people in the North, the letter read.
Since 2013, six South Koreans, including three pastors, have been detained in North Korea on charges of committing what the North called anti-North Korea crimes.
Of them, three South Korean pastors -- Kim Jung-wook, Kim Kuk-gi and Choe Chun-gil -- were sentenced to hard labor for life on charges of spying for South Korea's intelligence agency.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
World Scout Jamboree kicks off in Saemangeum
-
Actor Lee Byung-hun captivated by morally complex characters in 'Concrete Utopia'
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to dismantle construction 'cartel' following faulty construction of underground parking lots
-
High school pitching prospect Jang Hyun-seok to pursue MLB dreams, skip KBO draft
-
Heat wave deaths over weekend reach at least 17