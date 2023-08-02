The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 August 02, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.56 3.56
2-M 3.63 3.64
3-M 3.70 3.71
6-M 3.77 3.78
12-M 3.84 3.84
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
World Scout Jamboree kicks off in Saemangeum
-
Actor Lee Byung-hun captivated by morally complex characters in 'Concrete Utopia'
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to dismantle construction 'cartel' following faulty construction of underground parking lots
-
High school pitching prospect Jang Hyun-seok to pursue MLB dreams, skip KBO draft
-
Heat wave deaths over weekend reach at least 17