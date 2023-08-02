The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



(2nd LD) S. Korea's inflation at 25-month low in July

SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer price growth slowed for the sixth straight month in July to the lowest level in 25 months on the back of lower oil prices, data showed Wednesday.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 2.3 percent last month from a year earlier, compared with a 2.7 percent increase in June, according to the data from Statistics Korea. It marked the lowest advance since June 2021.



(LEAD) Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin charged with loss in return from injury

SEOUL -- Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays struggled in his first major league start in 14 months, constantly pitching with traffic on the bases against a division rival.

Ryu took the loss in the Orioles' 13-3 rout of the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Tuesday (local time), after giving up four runs on nine hits in five innings. Ryu left the game with the Orioles leading 4-3 following Gunnar Henderson's solo shot to begin the top of the sixth. The bullpen coughed up nine runs over the next three innings.



(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs

SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday denounced the new U.S. special envoy for the North's human rights as a "wicked woman" who has plotted anti-Pyongyang campaigns over rights issues and meddled in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

The Senate confirmed the appointment of Julie Turner, director of East Asia and the Pacific at the State Department, last week, as U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights issues. U.S. President Joe Biden named her as the envoy in January.



Heat wave to drive temperatures up to 36 C amid 'serious' heat warning

SEOUL -- The heat wave will continue to bake South Korea on Wednesday, sending daytime temperatures as high as 36 C, the weather agency said, as the heat warning remains at the highest level of "serious."

The highest daily temperatures are expected to reach 35 C in Seoul, 33 C in the nearby city of Incheon, and 36 C in the southern cities of Gwangju and Daegu, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.



World Scout Jamboree's opening ceremony to be held amid heat wave concerns

BUAN, South Korea -- About 43,000 young Scouts from 158 countries are set to begin full participation in educational and cultural exchange programs of the 25th World Scout Jamboree on Wednesday, with the opening ceremony taking place in the Saemangeum Reclaimed Area on the southwestern South Korean coast in the evening.

Amid a scorching heat wave sweeping across the nation, the opening ceremony is set to start at 8 p.m. at the jamboree campground, about 180 km south of Seoul, featuring welcome and opening speeches by dignitaries, performances by a Scout orchestra and British survival expert Bear Grylls, and a light show using 500 drones.



(LEAD) Possible weapons trade between Russia, N. Korea shows difficulties facing Moscow: Pentagon

WASHINGTON -- The potential weapons trade between North Korea and Russia demonstrates the dire situation Russia finds itself in amid its ongoing war against Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder made the remark after a news report suggested that North Korea may be sending weapons to Russia.



(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia post double-digit growth in U.S. sales in July

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. both reported double-digit growth in their U.S. sales in July, backed by strong demand for electric vehicles (EVs), data from the U.S. units of the South Korean carmakers have shown.

The combined sales of the two carmakers reached 143,787 vehicles last month, up 12.1 percent from a year earlier, according to Hyundai Motor Group and the U.S. subsidiaries.



Anti-air raid civil defense drill to be conducted this month for 1st time in 6 yrs

SEOUL -- The government will carry out a nationwide civil defense drill later this month to train people for air raid situations, the first such drill to be conducted in six years, the interior ministry said Wednesday.

The 20-minute drill, set for 2 p.m. on Aug. 23, will include civil evacuation training and traffic restrictions in an air raid attack scenario.

