Trudeau thanks S. Korean firefighting team for wildfire operations
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed his gratitude to a South Korean emergency firefighting team dispatched a month ago to assist the North American nation in dealing with raging wildfires.
The Korea Disaster Relief Team, comprised of 152 workers, including firefighters, emergency workers and medical personnel, was sent to Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec Province, on July 2 to join international fire authorities.
Trudeau conveyed his appreciation in a video message posted on his Twitter account Tuesday (local time), where he was shown on a plane alongside the South Korean team, awaiting their departure from Ottawa to return home.
"So I just want to say thank you so much for being away from your families for these past weeks, for coming to this other side of the world, to be there to help our communities and our people," he said. "We will never forget it. Thank you for being there."
In response, President Yoon Suk Yeol retweeted Trudeau's post and expressed his gratitude for Trudeau's unexpected visit to the plane to greet the team on their way back home.
"The relief activities have marked a new turning point in the friendly relations between South Korea and Canada," Yoon said.
Canada has been facing an ongoing and record-setting series of wildfires this year, resulting in an unprecedented 10 million hectares of land being burned.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
Actor Lee Byung-hun captivated by morally complex characters in 'Concrete Utopia'
-
World Scout Jamboree kicks off in Saemangeum
-
(LEAD) Possible weapons trade between Russia, N. Korea shows difficulties facing Moscow: Pentagon
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to dismantle construction 'cartel' following faulty construction of underground parking lots
-
Heat wave deaths over weekend reach at least 17