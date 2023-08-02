Lotte Chilsung Beverage Q2 net profit down 20.4 pct to 33 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 33 billion won (US$25.4 million), down 20.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 59.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 63.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 4.5 percent to 796.2 billion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 39.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)