Byon to raise 7 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Byon Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 7 billion won(US$5.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 4.31 million common shares at a price of 1,623 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

(END)