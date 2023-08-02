Byon to raise 7 bln won via stock sale
All News 15:39 August 02, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Byon Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 7 billion won(US$5.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 4.31 million common shares at a price of 1,623 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
Actor Lee Byung-hun captivated by morally complex characters in 'Concrete Utopia'
-
(LEAD) Possible weapons trade between Russia, N. Korea shows difficulties facing Moscow: Pentagon
-
World Scout Jamboree kicks off in Saemangeum
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to dismantle construction 'cartel' following faulty construction of underground parking lots