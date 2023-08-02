Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Byon to raise 7 bln won via stock sale

All News 15:39 August 02, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Byon Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 7 billion won(US$5.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 4.31 million common shares at a price of 1,623 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
