KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:56 August 02, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Mobis 227,500 DN 8,500
KG DONGBU STL 8,360 DN 120
KEPCO 19,350 DN 190
HANWHA AEROSPACE 120,800 DN 700
Hanchem 199,900 DN 3,600
ZINUS 25,600 DN 600
DWS 39,650 DN 950
SamsungSecu 36,550 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 110,400 UP 9,300
S-1 51,600 DN 800
HITEJINRO 20,300 DN 250
Yuhan 72,800 DN 2,100
SLCORP 36,200 DN 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 73,300 UP 300
DOOSAN 109,900 DN 6,400
Hyundai M&F INS 28,800 UP 200
Kumyang 138,100 DN 13,800
Hanwha 29,750 DN 800
DB HiTek 59,100 DN 2,100
CJ 65,900 DN 400
SK hynix 119,500 DN 5,600
Youngpoong 577,000 DN 8,000
HDKSOE 122,300 DN 2,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,700 DN 350
KorZinc 497,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,200 DN 850
SamsungF&MIns 242,500 UP 2,000
Kogas 25,400 DN 50
LS 117,000 UP 4,900
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES138 30 0 DN1000
MS IND 19,250 DN 900
OCI Holdings 109,300 DN 200
SamsungHvyInd 9,110 UP 10
TaihanElecWire 13,660 UP 570
HyundaiMipoDock 93,500 DN 100
AmoreG 30,350 UP 2,250
HyundaiMtr 192,500 DN 6,900
IS DONGSEO 32,700 DN 1,150
S-Oil 75,500 UP 300
LG Innotek 264,000 DN 4,500
