KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 157,900 DN 1,100
HMM 17,840 DN 280
HYUNDAI WIA 60,400 DN 3,100
KumhoPetrochem 125,900 DN 1,800
SKC 99,600 DN 3,400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,030 DN 90
HyundaiEng&Const 36,850 DN 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,700 DN 350
Daesang 17,260 DN 90
SKNetworks 5,980 UP 110
ORION Holdings 14,150 DN 270
LX INT 35,500 DN 1,200
LG Corp. 86,100 UP 400
POSCO FUTURE M 486,000 DN 23,000
Boryung 8,550 DN 120
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,100 DN 3,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,900 DN 750
Shinsegae 196,900 UP 1,200
Nongshim 398,000 DN 4,000
SGBC 48,000 UP 50
Hyosung 64,800 UP 4,000
LOTTE 25,800 DN 250
GCH Corp 13,930 DN 40
LotteChilsung 122,800 DN 1,000
COSMOCHEM 51,200 DN 2,100
POSCO Holdings 585,000 DN 36,000
DB INSURANCE 76,200 UP 1,700
SamsungElec 69,900 DN 1,200
NHIS 10,130 DN 60
GC Corp 114,000 DN 500
GS E&C 14,480 DN 30
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 650,000 DN 20,000
KPIC 137,800 UP 200
GS Retail 21,900 UP 50
Ottogi 364,000 DN 2,500
YoulchonChem 35,000 DN 100
LG Energy Solution 544,000 DN 13,000
HtlShilla 73,800 DN 1,800
Hanmi Science 33,100 DN 900
SamsungElecMech 156,100 UP 2,900
(MORE)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
Actor Lee Byung-hun captivated by morally complex characters in 'Concrete Utopia'
-
(LEAD) Possible weapons trade between Russia, N. Korea shows difficulties facing Moscow: Pentagon
-
World Scout Jamboree kicks off in Saemangeum
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to dismantle construction 'cartel' following faulty construction of underground parking lots
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist