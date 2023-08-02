KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 83,100 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 17,690 UP 190
Doosanfc 27,500 DN 100
LG Display 14,170 DN 160
Kangwonland 15,660 DN 250
NAVER 227,500 DN 5,500
Kakao 53,200 DN 1,700
NCsoft 278,000 DN 4,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,650 DN 400
COSMAX 102,600 UP 700
KIWOOM 101,300 DN 2,600
Hanwha Ocean 47,400 DN 1,500
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,440 DN 450
DWEC 4,585 DN 25
KEPCO KPS 33,900 UP 50
LG H&H 449,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 642,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 75,600 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 35,600 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,550 DN 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,350 0
LGELECTRONICS 105,800 DN 3,400
Celltrion 148,000 DN 3,000
TKG Huchems 22,850 UP 650
JB Financial Group 8,580 DN 70
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,900 UP 800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,800 UP 500
KIH 50,200 DN 600
GS 38,400 UP 150
LIG Nex1 76,500 DN 500
Fila Holdings 39,500 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,300 DN 4,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,400 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,395 0
AMOREPACIFIC 119,600 UP 6,300
FOOSUNG 12,860 DN 500
SK Innovation 199,400 DN 8,100
POONGSAN 36,600 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 52,600 DN 200
Hansae 17,740 DN 260
(MORE)
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
Actor Lee Byung-hun captivated by morally complex characters in 'Concrete Utopia'
(LEAD) Possible weapons trade between Russia, N. Korea shows difficulties facing Moscow: Pentagon
World Scout Jamboree kicks off in Saemangeum
(LEAD) Yoon vows to dismantle construction 'cartel' following faulty construction of underground parking lots