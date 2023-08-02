KT&G 83,100 DN 400

Doosan Enerbility 17,690 UP 190

Doosanfc 27,500 DN 100

LG Display 14,170 DN 160

Kangwonland 15,660 DN 250

NAVER 227,500 DN 5,500

Kakao 53,200 DN 1,700

NCsoft 278,000 DN 4,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 48,650 DN 400

COSMAX 102,600 UP 700

KIWOOM 101,300 DN 2,600

Hanwha Ocean 47,400 DN 1,500

HD Hyundai Infracore 11,440 DN 450

DWEC 4,585 DN 25

KEPCO KPS 33,900 UP 50

LG H&H 449,000 UP 8,000

LGCHEM 642,000 DN 13,000

KEPCO E&C 75,600 UP 800

ShinhanGroup 35,600 DN 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,550 DN 350

HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,350 0

LGELECTRONICS 105,800 DN 3,400

Celltrion 148,000 DN 3,000

TKG Huchems 22,850 UP 650

JB Financial Group 8,580 DN 70

DAEWOONG PHARM 106,900 UP 800

HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,800 UP 500

KIH 50,200 DN 600

GS 38,400 UP 150

LIG Nex1 76,500 DN 500

Fila Holdings 39,500 DN 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,300 DN 4,200

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,400 DN 500

HANWHA LIFE 2,395 0

AMOREPACIFIC 119,600 UP 6,300

FOOSUNG 12,860 DN 500

SK Innovation 199,400 DN 8,100

POONGSAN 36,600 DN 350

KBFinancialGroup 52,600 DN 200

Hansae 17,740 DN 260

(MORE)