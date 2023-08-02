KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 58,000 UP 900
CSWIND 73,700 DN 2,100
GKL 13,990 UP 70
KOLON IND 51,900 DN 200
HanmiPharm 272,000 DN 6,500
SD Biosensor 12,470 DN 130
Meritz Financial 49,000 DN 650
BNK Financial Group 6,710 DN 160
DGB Financial Group 7,460 DN 30
emart 76,600 DN 800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY401 00 DN1800
KOLMAR KOREA 47,950 DN 900
PIAM 30,800 DN 400
HANJINKAL 42,600 DN 550
CHONGKUNDANG 78,100 DN 1,400
DoubleUGames 40,850 DN 950
HL MANDO 45,050 DN 1,550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 789,000 DN 13,000
Doosan Bobcat 56,100 DN 300
Netmarble 49,700 DN 1,700
KRAFTON 172,900 DN 5,200
HD HYUNDAI 61,800 DN 600
ORION 117,400 DN 700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 25,750 DN 650
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,140 DN 340
BGF Retail 170,200 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 64,900 DN 800
HDC-OP 10,240 DN 210
HYOSUNG TNC 351,000 UP 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 475,500 UP 5,500
HANILCMT 12,020 DN 150
SKBS 77,300 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 DN 50
KakaoBank 28,100 DN 1,550
HYBE 252,000 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 102,200 DN 3,600
DL E&C 30,300 DN 200
kakaopay 49,600 DN 4,600
K Car 12,480 DN 170
SKSQUARE 44,900 DN 500
