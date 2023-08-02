Korea Zinc Inc Q2 net profit down 61.6 pct to 124.2 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 124.2 billion won (US$95.7 million), down 61.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 59.2 percent on-year to 155.7 billion won. Sales decreased 13.4 percent to 2.46 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 117.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

