Nain Tech to raise 12 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Nain Tech Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 12 billion won(US$9.2 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.25 million preferred shares at a price of 3,681 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

