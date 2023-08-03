Foreign reserves up for 2nd month in July on weak dollar
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign reserves increased for a second straight month in July as the U.S. dollar's fall boosted the conversion value of holdings in other currencies and increased investment returns, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's foreign reserves came to US$421.80 billion as of end-July, up $350 million from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The dollar's slide last month boosted the converted value of holdings denominated in other currencies, the BOK explained.
The dollar index that gauges the greenback's value against major peers fell 1.7 percent last month, the central bank said.
Foreign reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in overseas currencies, International Monetary Fund reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.
Foreign securities, such as U.S. Treasuries, had been valued at $376.53 billion as of end-July, up $890 million from a month earlier. They accounted for 89.3 percent of foreign reserves, the data showed.
The value of deposits stood at $20.96 billion at the end of July, down $600 million from a month earlier.
South Korea ranked as the world's eighth-largest holder of foreign reserves at the end of June, the BOK said.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
Heat wave deaths rise to 23
-
Actor Lee Byung-hun captivated by morally complex characters in 'Concrete Utopia'
-
Parents required to make reservation before talking to teachers: Seoul education chief
-
(LEAD) Possible weapons trade between Russia, N. Korea shows difficulties facing Moscow: Pentagon