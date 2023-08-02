S. Koreans in Niger advised to leave amid military coup
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for its nationals in Niger to leave the West African nation over security concerns following a recent military coup.
The foreign ministry said it has elevated the travel advisory for all regions in Niger to Level 3, which strongly advises South Koreans there to leave the country, effectively immediately.
The ministry said several borders areas and airports in the country have been closed, with arson and looting cases having been reported in the capital city of Niamey as well.
Those with plans to travel to the country were also urged to consider canceling or postponing their trips.
The ministry said it will closely monitor the situation on the ground and will consider further adjustments to the travel advisory as necessary.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
Actor Lee Byung-hun captivated by morally complex characters in 'Concrete Utopia'
-
(LEAD) Possible weapons trade between Russia, N. Korea shows difficulties facing Moscow: Pentagon
-
World Scout Jamboree kicks off in Saemangeum
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to dismantle construction 'cartel' following faulty construction of underground parking lots