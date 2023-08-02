S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 2, 2023
All News 16:39 August 02, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.494 3.494 0.0
2-year TB 3.717 3.686 +3.1
3-year TB 3.677 3.647 +3.0
10-year TB 3.793 3.727 +6.6
2-year MSB 3.721 3.702 +1.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.466 4.435 +3.1
91-day CD 3.740 3.740 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
Actor Lee Byung-hun captivated by morally complex characters in 'Concrete Utopia'
-
(LEAD) Possible weapons trade between Russia, N. Korea shows difficulties facing Moscow: Pentagon
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
World Scout Jamboree kicks off in Saemangeum
-
Parents required to make reservation before talking to teachers: Seoul education chief