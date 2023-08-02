The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



S. Korean aquatic athletes set sights on Asian Games medals after strong showing at worlds

SEOUL -- After noteworthy performances at the recent world swimming championships, leading South Korean aquatic athletes said Wednesday they will try to build on that momentum to grab medals at the upcoming Asian Games.

At a joint press conference in Seoul, artistic swimmers Lee Ri-young and Hur Yoon-seo said they believe they're capable of reaching the podium in Hangzhou, China, this fall.



Electricity demand forecast to peak next week over heat wave

SEOUL -- South Korea's electricity demand this summer is forecast to peak next week, the industry ministry said Wednesday, adding that the government will closely monitor the supply situation over the stoppage of a power plant and an approaching typhoon.

The country's maximum electricity demand is estimated to rise to 92.5 to 97.8 gigawatts (GW) around Aug. 10, the most this summer, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



Trudeau thanks S. Korean firefighting team for wildfire operations

SEOUL -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed his gratitude to a South Korean emergency firefighting team dispatched a month ago to assist the North American nation in dealing with raging wildfires.

The Korea Disaster Relief Team, comprised of 152 workers, including firefighters, emergency workers and medical personnel, was sent to Lebel-sur



Germany to simplify procedures for exports of defense goods to S. Korea: DAPA

SEOUL -- Germany plans to simplify its procedures for exports of defense products to South Korea starting next month, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Wednesday.

From Sept. 1, Germany will no longer require its companies supplying non-sensitive defense and dual-use goods to South Korea to receive approval from its federal export control office, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).



High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok confident he can win 1st world title

INCHEON -- Confident in his preparation and his ability to come through under pressure, South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok said Wednesday he will bring home the gold medal from the world championships this month.

Woo held an open training session at Munhak Stadium in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Wednesday, two days before he's scheduled to depart for Europe and prepare for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.



LH to set up 'anti-cartel' headquarters in overhaul after poor parking lot construction

SEOUL -- The state-run Korea Land & Housing Corp. (LH) said Wednesday it will establish an "anti-cartel" headquarters under its wing to root out malpractices at construction sites in an overhaul of the shoddy work on underground parking lots at apartment complexes built under contracts with the housing developer.

The pledge came amid the intense government-led scrutiny over revelations that the LH has overlooked the insufficient use of metal bars in building underground parking lots at a number of apartment complexes across the country.



Thorough probe needed into suspicions of deliberate delay of THAAD normalization: presidential office

SEOUL -- A thorough investigation is necessary if there are suspicions that the previous Moon Jae-in administration deliberately dragged its feet in normalizing the U.S. THAAD missile defense system in South Korea, a senior presidential official said Wednesday.

Allegations have arisen that the Moon administration deliberately delayed the publishing of an environmental assessment report of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery base, which was installed in Seongju, 214 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in 2017.



S. Koreans in Niger advised to leave amid military coup

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for its nationals in Niger to leave the West African nation over security concerns following a recent military coup.

The foreign ministry said it has elevated the travel advisory for all regions in Niger to Level 3, which strongly advises South Koreans there to leave the country, effectively immediately.

