NewJeans becomes 2nd K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
All News 07:43 August 03, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group NewJeans has achieved a significant milestone by topping the Billboard 200 main albums chart for the first time since its debut a year ago.
According to the latest chart revealed Wednesday (U.S. time), the quintet's latest EP titled "Get Up" debuted at the top of the chart.
This remarkable achievement makes them only the second K-pop girl group to accomplish such a feat, following BLACKPINK.
