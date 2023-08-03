Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NewJeans becomes 2nd K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200

All News 07:43 August 03, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group NewJeans has achieved a significant milestone by topping the Billboard 200 main albums chart for the first time since its debut a year ago.

According to the latest chart revealed Wednesday (U.S. time), the quintet's latest EP titled "Get Up" debuted at the top of the chart.

This remarkable achievement makes them only the second K-pop girl group to accomplish such a feat, following BLACKPINK.

K-pop girl group NewJeans is seen in this photo provided by ADOR. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#NewJeans #Billboard 200 #Get Up
