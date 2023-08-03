Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 03, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/26 Sunny 0

Incheon 33/26 Sunny 0

Suwon 34/25 Sunny 0

Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 34/23 Sunny 0

Gangneung 38/28 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 36/26 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 36/26 Sunny 60

Jeju 35/28 Sunny 60

Daegu 36/26 Sunny 60

Busan 34/27 Sunny 0

