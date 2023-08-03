Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 03, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/26 Sunny 0
Incheon 33/26 Sunny 0
Suwon 34/25 Sunny 0
Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 34/23 Sunny 0
Gangneung 38/28 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 36/26 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 36/26 Sunny 60
Jeju 35/28 Sunny 60
Daegu 36/26 Sunny 60
Busan 34/27 Sunny 0
