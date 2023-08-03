BALCKPINK's Jisoo dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jisoo is in a romantic relationship with actor Ahn Bo-hyun, her agency confirmed Thursday.
"They are currently in the phase of acquainting themselves with each other," YG Entertainment said, confirming a media report on their relationship. "We would appreciate it if you extend warm support and understanding."
Earlier in the day, Dispatch, a local online entertainment news outlet, reported the two were spotted on a date at Jisoo's residence in downtown Seoul.
Jisoo made a debut as BLACKPINK's lead vocalist in August 2016 and has since been capturing worldwide adoration with her unique vocals and striking beauty.
She made an acting debut as Eun Yeong-ro, the female protagonist of JTBC's hit drama series "Snowdrop," in 2021.
In March, she released her debut solo single "Me," which immediately soared to the top of various music charts and TV music programs.
Ahn Bo-hyun has been better known as an actor since his debut as a model in 2007. He has appeared in dramas such as "Itaewon Class" (2020), "Yumi's Cells" (2021), and "Military Prosecutor Doberman" (2022). Most recently, he starred in the tvN romantic comedy drama, "See You in My 19th Life."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Gov't to ease tax burden for bio, entertainment firms, low-income bracket
-
(LEAD) S. Korea detects avian influenza virus in cat food
-
Heat wave deaths rise to 23
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
Parents required to make reservation before talking to teachers: Seoul education chief
-
Thorough probe needed into suspicions of deliberate delay of THAAD normalization: presidential office