Customs agency seizes 30 bln won worth of counterfeit, illegal goods in H1

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's customs agency said Thursday it has confiscated 30 billion won (US$23.12 million) worth of forged luxury brand items and other illegal goods in the first half of this year.

The Korea Customs Service said it had found 2 million illegal items worth 30 billion won combined in the January-June period to be imported for sale via social networking sites or online platforms here.

The items included counterfeited foreign brand products and dietary supplements that failed to meet food sanitation rules, according to the agency.

The customs office will launch an investigation into online open markets and luxury brand retailers this month to prevent the distribution of illegal imports online, and the probe result will be announced at the end of this year, officials said.

This file photo, provided by Incheon Regional Customs on March 13, 2023, shows fake luxury goods the customs agency seized. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

