Seoul shares down late Thu. morning on foreign, institutional sell-off

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower after starting a tad higher late Thursday morning on foreign and institutional selling after the downgrading of the U.S. credit rating.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 13.81 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,602.66 as of 11:20 a.m.

All three major U.S. stock indexes finished lower Wednesday (U.S. time) as investors took profits on monthslong gains after Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. credit grade to AA+ from AAA for the first time since 2011, citing "repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions."

Private payrolls increased more than expected in July, indicating continued labor market resilience.

Foreign investors sold off a combined 58.5 billion won (US$44.7 million) worth of shares, and institutions sold off a total of 231.3 billion won worth of shares.

In Seoul, big-cap shares traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was down 0.43 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 0.84 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 0.18 percent but its smaller rival Samsung SDI lost 1.23 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver retreated 2.64 percent, but Kakao, the operator of popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, added 0.38 percent.

Hyundai Motor dipped 0.16 percent, while its affiliate Kia rose 1 percent.

Steel giant POSCO Holdings sank 1.2 percent and its battery component-making affiliate POSCO Future M plunged 1.44 percent. POSCO International plunged 5.76 percent.

Top chemical producer LG Chem went down 0.31 percent.

Bio stocks traded in positive terrain, with Samsung Biologics jumping 1.9 percent and Celltrion adding 1.96 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,297.80 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.7 won from Wednesday's close.

