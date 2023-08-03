DP's innovation chief apologizes over remarks denounced as demeaning to old people
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP)'s innovation committee on Thursday offered an apology for making remarks that were denounced as demeaning to older people.
"I once again offer a respectful apology for hurting the feelings of the elderly," Kim Eun-kyung told reporters at the National Assembly.
Kim, a law school professor who took over as the DP's innovation committee chief in June, while speaking during a meeting with people from younger generations Sunday, quoted her son as saying it is unfair for older people to decide the future of younger generations by exercising the same one vote.
The remark sparked criticism from the ruling People Power Party and even from within the DP.
On Wednesday, the DP floor leader stated that all party members will be more careful about their statements.
Members of the DP leadership are scheduled to pay a visit to an elderly association later in the day.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Gov't to ease tax burden for bio, entertainment firms, low-income bracket
-
(LEAD) S. Korea detects avian influenza virus in cat food
-
Heat wave deaths rise to 23
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
Parents required to make reservation before talking to teachers: Seoul education chief
-
Thorough probe needed into suspicions of deliberate delay of THAAD normalization: presidential office