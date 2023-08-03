3 S. Koreans in Niger evacuate via French aircraft amid military coup
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Three South Korean nationals in Niger have safely left the West African nation amid security concerns following a recent military coup there, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
The three individuals arrived in Paris at 1:45 a.m. Thursday (local time) via an aircraft mobilized by the French government to evacuate its people from Niger.
The number of South Koreans remaining in Niger now stands at 11. The ministry said it has confirmed that they remain safe in the country.
Foreign Minister Park Jin has instructed authorities to continue to advise those who have expressed their intentions to remain there to leave the country, according to the ministry.
The ministry said it has expressed its gratitude to the French government for assisting South Korea in evacuating its nationals.
South Korea does not have a diplomatic office in the West African nation. Its embassy in the nearby country of the Ivory Coast handles affairs related to Niger.
On Wednesday, Seoul elevated the travel advisory for all regions in Niger to Level 3, which strongly advises South Koreans there to leave the country, citing security concerns.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Gov't to ease tax burden for bio, entertainment firms, low-income bracket
-
(LEAD) S. Korea detects avian influenza virus in cat food
-
Heat wave deaths rise to 23
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
Parents required to make reservation before talking to teachers: Seoul education chief
-
Thorough probe needed into suspicions of deliberate delay of THAAD normalization: presidential office