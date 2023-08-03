3 S. Koreans in Niger evacuate via French aircraft amid military coup

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Three South Korean nationals in Niger have safely left the West African nation amid security concerns following a recent military coup there, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The three individuals arrived in Paris at 1:45 a.m. Thursday (local time) via an aircraft mobilized by the French government to evacuate its people from Niger.

The number of South Koreans remaining in Niger now stands at 11. The ministry said it has confirmed that they remain safe in the country.

Foreign Minister Park Jin has instructed authorities to continue to advise those who have expressed their intentions to remain there to leave the country, according to the ministry.

The ministry said it has expressed its gratitude to the French government for assisting South Korea in evacuating its nationals.

South Korea does not have a diplomatic office in the West African nation. Its embassy in the nearby country of the Ivory Coast handles affairs related to Niger.

On Wednesday, Seoul elevated the travel advisory for all regions in Niger to Level 3, which strongly advises South Koreans there to leave the country, citing security concerns.



