Rival parties call for safety measures at jamboree event amid heat wave

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Rival parties unanimously called on the government Thursday to implement safety measures to protect young participants of the 25th World Scout Jamboree from the scorching heat wave.

During the opening ceremony of the event Wednesday night, 88 people were taken to hospitals after showing symptoms of heat-related illnesses. The temperature at the time reached 35 C.

"We will encourage the government to take thorough safety measures and continue to monitor the situation," said Rep. Yun Jae-ok, the floor leader of the ruling People Power Party.

Concerns have further arisen that the young participants may lack places to take refuge from the heat, as the site is a treeless area, with some media reports stating a shortage of cold water and ice.

"The government should take active measures to take care of the situation at the site and resolve difficulties immediately so that the health and safety of participants from various countries are not threatened," said Rep. Kim Han-kyu, a spokesperson for the main opposition Democratic Party.

The world jamboree, dubbed the "cultural Olympics for youth," brought together 43,000 young Scouts from 158 countries at a massive campsite on land reclaimed from the sea in the southwestern town of Buan.

This year's unusually hot summer weather is expected to persist throughout the 12-day event, with a heat wave advisory issued for 14 North Jeolla Province areas, including Buan.



An ambulance takes people to the hospital after 88 participants at the 25th World Scout Jamboree needed medical attention, with most showing symptoms of heat-related illnesses after the opening ceremony on Aug. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

