-----------------

No progress made on U.S. soldier in N. Korea: state dept.

WASHINGTON -- North Korea has yet to offer any substantive response to requests from United Nations Command (UNC) to confirm the safety of a U.S. service member in its custody, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday.

In addition, Pyongyang remains unresponsive to such requests from the United States, according to the department spokesperson, Matthew Miller.



-----------------

(LEAD) Kakao Q2 net down 44 pct on increased costs

SEOUL -- Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger, on Thursday said its second-quarter net profit dropped due to increased costs and investments.

Its net profit reached 56.3 billion won (US$43.3 million) in the April-June period, down 44 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.



-----------------

(2nd LD) NewJeans becomes 2nd K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200

SEOUL -- South Korean girl group NewJeans has achieved a significant milestone by topping the Billboard 200 main albums chart for the first time since its debut a year ago.

According to the latest chart revealed Wednesday (U.S. time), the quintet's second EP titled "Get Up" debuted atop the list.



-----------------

Hyundai Motor to invest US$50 mln in Canadian AI startup

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday it will invest US$50 million in Canadian artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor startup Tenstorrent as it seeks to integrate AI into its future mobility solutions.

Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. will invest $30 million and $20 million, respectively, in Tenstorrent as they want to jointly develop optimized semiconductors for their next-generation vehicles, the group said in a statement.



-----------------

Daytime highs to soar up to 38 C

SEOUL -- The searing heat wave gripping South Korea for over one week is expected to further intensify on Thursday, the state weather agency said, with the highest temperatures climbing to 33 C to 38 C across the nation.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the hot and humid North Pacific high pressure has completely covered the nation, pushing up the maximum sensible temperatures above 35 C in most regions in the day.



-----------------

LG Electronics seeks to raise over US$100 mln for startup funding

SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it will join hands with U.S. investment firm Clearbrook LLC to raise more than US$100 million to invest in industries of the future, including digital health, renewable energy and artificial intelligence.

The South Korean tech company said its North American Innovation Center (LG NOVA) aims to complete the fundraising for the NOVA Prime Fund by the end of next year.



-----------------

BALCKPINK's Jisoo dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun

SEOUL -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jisoo is in a romantic relationship with actor Ahn Bo-hyun, her agency confirmed Thursday.

"They are currently in the phase of acquainting themselves with each other," YG Entertainment said, confirming a media report on their relationship. "We would appreciate it if you extend warm support and understanding."



-----------------

S. Korea considers joining Saudi-hosted talks about Ukraine: source

SEOUL -- South Korea has been considering participating in multinational talks about Ukraine in Saudi Arabia this weekend, a diplomatic source said Thursday.

According to the source, the government is considering sending a senior official from the presidential National Security Office to attend the two-day meeting set to kick off in Saudi's coastal city of Jeddah on Saturday.



-----------------

1 in 4 teachers call for stronger punishment of misbehaving students

SEOUL -- One in four teachers cited insufficient punishment for misbehaving students and parents as the main reason for the increase in the infringement of teachers' rights, a poll by the education ministry showed Thursday.

In the online survey of 22,084 teachers working at 1,315 kindergartens and elementary, middle, high and special-education schools nationwide, 25 percent raised the need to strictly punish students and parents who disrupt their educational activities.



