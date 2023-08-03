Senior diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. discuss key minerals, supply chain
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States held phone talks Thursday during which they discussed ways to step up cooperation on critical minerals and economic security, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
During their talks, Second Vice Foreign Minister Oh Young-ju and Jose Fernandez, the U.S. under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, agreed to work closely together to achieve success in areas of technology and economic security through high-level exchanges, including an upcoming trilateral summit among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.
The two sides also agreed to continue bilateral cooperation to ensure stable supply chains of major minerals within the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) framework, according to the ministry.
It marked Oh's first talks with the U.S. counterpart since assuming the post late last month.
They are expected to meet in person at the eighth Senior Economic Dialogue (SED) later this year. The SED is a regular consultation channel on economic cooperation between the South Korean foreign ministry and the U.S. State Department.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea stands on 'blood-stained uniforms' of U.N. troops
-
(LEAD) S. Korea detects avian influenza virus in cat food
-
88 taken to hospital during World Jamboree opening ceremony amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) World Scout Jamboree kicks off amid heat wave
-
Heat wave deaths rise to 23
-
Thorough probe needed into suspicions of deliberate delay of THAAD normalization: presidential office