Ssangyongc& E. Q2 net income down 46 pct to 21 bln won

All News 14:35 August 03, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyongc& E. Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 21 billion won (US$16.2 million), down 46 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 49.3 billion won, down 5.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 14.3 percent to 555.7 billion won.

The operating profit was 7.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

