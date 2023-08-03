CJ Logistics signs MOU with Japan's ONE to expand global biz
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp., a major South Korean logistics company, said Thursday that it has signed an initial agreement with Japanese shipping company Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. as part of its efforts to expand its global business.
With the memorandum of understanding, Ocean Network Express, also called ONE, will provide reasonable fares and freight space for CJ Logistics' containers shipped between Northeast Asia and other parts of the world.
ONE is a member of "The Alliance," one of three major global shipping alliances, and the seventh largest fleet in the world in terms of cargo capacity, according to CJ Logistics.
In June, CJ Logistics also signed a similar deal with Taiwan's Evergreen Marine.
