Fried chicken chain Kyochon 1991 opens 1st store in Taiwan
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kyochon 1991, one of South Korea's major fried chicken franchises, opened its first store in Taiwan on Thursday as part of its efforts to expand its global business, its operator said.
The store at Banqiao Global Store in New Taipei City will serve its popular menu, as well as a locally inspired menu to customers, according to Kyochon Food & Beverage Co.
Kyochon said it plans to open its second outlet in Taipei in October and a third later this year.
Kyochon currently operates a total of 67 stores in seven countries, including the United States, China and Taiwan.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea stands on 'blood-stained uniforms' of U.N. troops
-
(LEAD) S. Korea detects avian influenza virus in cat food
-
88 taken to hospital during World Jamboree opening ceremony amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) World Scout Jamboree kicks off amid heat wave
-
Heat wave deaths rise to 23
-
Thorough probe needed into suspicions of deliberate delay of THAAD normalization: presidential office