SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Doosan Enerbility 16,970 DN 720

Doosanfc 26,850 DN 650

LG Display 13,930 DN 240

SK 155,500 UP 300

Hanon Systems 8,520 UP 110

Kangwonland 15,490 DN 170

KT&G 84,000 UP 900

SD Biosensor 15,240 UP 2,770

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,250 DN 300

ShinhanGroup 34,950 DN 650

NAVER 223,000 DN 4,500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,350 DN 1,000

Kakao 53,300 UP 100

Kogas 25,100 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 240,000 DN 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,750 UP 1,550

NCsoft 274,000 DN 4,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 48,400 DN 250

COSMAX 100,100 DN 2,500

KIWOOM 101,500 UP 200

Hanwha Ocean 46,100 DN 1,300

HD Hyundai Infracore 11,100 DN 340

DWEC 4,525 DN 60

HanmiPharm 290,000 UP 18,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 82,100 DN 2,900

CJ CheilJedang 294,500 DN 500

SamyangFood 115,800 UP 600

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,850 DN 950

KUMHOTIRE 4,540 DN 195

SAMSUNG SDS 127,800 DN 5,300

KEPCO KPS 33,300 DN 600

LG H&H 441,000 DN 8,000

LGCHEM 643,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO E&C 72,200 DN 3,400

SAMSUNG CARD 28,700 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 18,700 DN 130

LOTTE WELLFOOD 98,000 UP 800

KT 30,400 DN 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16630 0

LOTTE TOUR 10,100 UP 10

(MORE)