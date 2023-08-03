KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Doosan Enerbility 16,970 DN 720
Doosanfc 26,850 DN 650
LG Display 13,930 DN 240
SK 155,500 UP 300
Hanon Systems 8,520 UP 110
Kangwonland 15,490 DN 170
KT&G 84,000 UP 900
SD Biosensor 15,240 UP 2,770
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,250 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 34,950 DN 650
NAVER 223,000 DN 4,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,350 DN 1,000
Kakao 53,300 UP 100
Kogas 25,100 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 240,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,750 UP 1,550
NCsoft 274,000 DN 4,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,400 DN 250
COSMAX 100,100 DN 2,500
KIWOOM 101,500 UP 200
Hanwha Ocean 46,100 DN 1,300
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,100 DN 340
DWEC 4,525 DN 60
HanmiPharm 290,000 UP 18,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 82,100 DN 2,900
CJ CheilJedang 294,500 DN 500
SamyangFood 115,800 UP 600
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,850 DN 950
KUMHOTIRE 4,540 DN 195
SAMSUNG SDS 127,800 DN 5,300
KEPCO KPS 33,300 DN 600
LG H&H 441,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 643,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 72,200 DN 3,400
SAMSUNG CARD 28,700 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 18,700 DN 130
LOTTE WELLFOOD 98,000 UP 800
KT 30,400 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16630 0
LOTTE TOUR 10,100 UP 10
