KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG Uplus 9,990 DN 110
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 DN 700
Handsome 21,250 UP 50
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp534 00 DN1800
Asiana Airlines 11,030 DN 80
COWAY 40,300 DN 650
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,300 UP 700
IBK 10,400 DN 150
DONGSUH 18,500 UP 440
PanOcean 4,690 DN 60
SamsungEng 36,400 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 105,400 UP 800
FOOSUNG 12,900 UP 40
SK Innovation 206,500 UP 10,300
POONGSAN 35,950 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 51,200 DN 1,400
Hansae 17,760 UP 20
Youngone Corp 56,400 DN 1,600
CSWIND 72,500 DN 1,200
GKL 13,820 DN 170
KOLON IND 50,600 DN 1,300
SKBS 84,300 UP 7,000
Meritz Financial 49,500 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,680 DN 30
DGB Financial Group 7,400 DN 60
emart 76,000 DN 600
LGELECTRONICS 104,600 DN 1,200
Celltrion 151,200 UP 3,200
TKG Huchems 22,850 0
JB Financial Group 8,530 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,700 UP 800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,700 DN 100
KIH 50,200 0
GS 38,750 UP 350
LIG Nex1 75,300 DN 1,200
Fila Holdings 39,150 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,000 DN 1,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,450 DN 950
HANWHA LIFE 2,385 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 117,400 DN 2,200
(MORE)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea stands on 'blood-stained uniforms' of U.N. troops