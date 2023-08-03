KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYOSUNG TNC 345,500 DN 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 464,500 DN 11,000
HANILCMT 11,970 DN 50
WooriFinancialGroup 11,570 DN 80
KakaoBank 28,350 UP 250
SKBP 94,500 UP 3,500
KCC 213,000 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES135 80 0 DN2500
LS 114,600 DN 2,400
HYBE 248,000 DN 4,000
SK ie technology 105,000 UP 2,800
LG Energy Solution 543,000 DN 1,000
YoulchonChem 34,400 DN 600
DL E&C 30,400 UP 100
kakaopay 48,700 DN 900
K Car 12,650 UP 170
F&F 102,500 DN 200
Hanssem 47,200 UP 700
SKSQUARE 44,950 UP 50
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY392 50 DN850
KOLMAR KOREA 48,300 UP 350
PIAM 30,650 DN 150
HANJINKAL 42,500 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 81,000 UP 2,900
DoubleUGames 40,850 0
HL MANDO 44,650 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 807,000 UP 18,000
Doosan Bobcat 54,600 DN 1,500
Netmarble 48,650 DN 1,050
KRAFTON 170,600 DN 2,300
HD HYUNDAI 61,400 DN 400
ORION 118,400 UP 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 25,650 DN 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,800 DN 340
BGF Retail 171,200 UP 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,750 UP 50
HyundaiEng&Const 36,650 DN 200
SKCHEM 66,000 UP 1,100
HDC-OP 10,150 DN 90
ORION Holdings 14,320 UP 170
