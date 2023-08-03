KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KG DONGBU STL 8,330 DN 30
SKTelecom 46,150 DN 250
HyundaiElev 41,200 DN 450
GC Corp 117,500 UP 3,500
GS E&C 14,340 DN 140
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 639,000 DN 11,000
KPIC 137,700 DN 100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,010 DN 20
SKC 99,800 UP 200
GS Retail 22,000 UP 100
Ottogi 366,000 UP 2,000
HtlShilla 73,500 DN 300
Hanmi Science 35,100 UP 2,000
SamsungElecMech 151,800 DN 4,300
HDKSOE 120,000 DN 2,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,850 DN 850
MS IND 19,230 DN 20
OCI Holdings 105,200 DN 4,100
LS ELECTRIC 103,000 DN 7,400
KorZinc 501,000 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,810 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 92,600 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 32,100 DN 600
S-Oil 77,100 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 265,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 156,500 DN 1,400
HMM 17,980 UP 140
HYUNDAI WIA 60,600 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 126,000 UP 100
Mobis 230,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 119,000 DN 1,800
KAL 23,900 DN 150
LG Corp. 85,000 DN 1,100
POSCO FUTURE M 488,500 UP 2,500
Boryung 8,960 UP 410
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,800 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,900 UP 1,000
Shinsegae 194,300 DN 2,600
Nongshim 396,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 47,850 DN 150
(END)
