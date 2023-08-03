Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BGF Retail Q2 net income up 3.7 pct to 59.5 bln won

All News 15:49 August 03, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 59.5 billion won (US$45.8 million), up 3.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 78.1 billion won, up 10.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9.4 percent to 2.09 trillion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 61.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
