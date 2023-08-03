Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai partners with Qualcomm for PBV infotainment

All News 16:25 August 03, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group will use Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.'s Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms in the infotainment system for its purpose-built vehicles (PBVs), the U.S. chip company said Thursday.

Under the technology collaboration, the Korean automotive group will incorporate the latest Snapdragon solutions in its PBV infotainment system to provide a "holistic, seamlessly connected and smart user experience," Qualcomm said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor Group has been developing PBVs as it seeks to morph into a future mobility solutions provider.

PBVs allow passengers to enjoy tailored services while traveling to their destinations. Upon personalization, PBVs can function as a restaurant, coffee shop and hotel, or even a clinic and pharmacy, in addition to an urban shuttle.

The latest generation of the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms provides optimal power consumption while delivering top-level graphics, and immersive multimedia and audio experiences, Qualcomm said.

Hyundai and Qualcomm have been collaborating since 2011 on in-vehicle mobile communications using Snapdragon Automotive Connectivity Platforms.

This undated photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the logo of Qualcomm. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

