Nat'l security adviser to attend Saudi Arabia-hosted Ukraine peace talks this week

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong will attend multinational peace talks concerning Ukraine in Saudi Arabia later this week, the presidential office said Thursday.

The two-day meeting will kick off in the coastal city of Jeddah on Saturday, bringing together several Western nations and major developing countries, including India and China, to discuss a peace plan known as the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Cho's attendance is a follow-up measure to a package of security, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance under the Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative, which was announced by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during his visit to Ukraine last month, the office said.

As part of the initiative, South Korea will encourage key developing nations to participate in a Peace Formula Summit proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Additionally, Cho also plans to hold bilateral talks with counterparts from major countries, according to the office.



National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong (L) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the South Korea-Ukraine summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 15, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

