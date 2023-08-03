Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Over 10 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul

All News 18:58 August 03, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- More than 10 people were wounded Thursday after a man went on a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.

Police apprehended the suspect following a report that a man was stabbing people near Seohyeon Station.

More than 10 people were wounded by the attack, according to fire authorities. Their exact condition has not been determined yet.

연합뉴스 속보(CG)
연합뉴스 속보(CG)


(END)

Keywords
#stabbing #rampage
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!