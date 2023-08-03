Over 10 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- More than 10 people were wounded Thursday after a man went on a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.

Police apprehended the suspect following a report that a man was stabbing people near Seohyeon Station.

More than 10 people were wounded by the attack, according to fire authorities. Their exact condition has not been determined yet.



