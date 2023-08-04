U.S. working to bring Travis King home but N. Korea remains unresponsive: Blinken
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The United States is working to learn more about the safety of a U.S. service member who crossed into North Korea last month, but the reclusive state has yet to offer any response, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.
The top U.S. diplomat added that the U.S. is also working to bring the U.S. soldier home safely.
"I wish we did know more," Blinken said when asked what information the U.S. government had on Travis King in an interview with American TV network ABC.
"We're actually trying to learn more about his whereabouts and his well-being, and we simply don't have that information," added Blinken, according to a script of the interview released by the state department.
Private 2nd class King crossed the inter-Korean border at the Joint Security Area inside the demilitarized zone on July 18.
State department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Wednesday that Pyongyang has communicated with United Nations Command (UNC), although only to acknowledge its receiving of earlier UNC messages about King, but has not responded to U.S. requests to confirm his safety or whereabouts.
"We are asking these questions. They haven't given us responses," Blinken was quoted as saying.
"We're trying by every reasonable means possible just to get that basic information, and then to see what we can do about bringing him home," he added, while confirming that the U.S. basically knows nothing about the safety of King at the moment when asked.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
