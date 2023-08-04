Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Jamboree battling heat, insects and mud (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 14 wounded in another stabbing rampage (Kookmin Daily)
-- Rampage at department store (Donga Ilbo)
-- Another stabbing rampage; this time in Bundang (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 14 wounded in stabbing rampage, vehicle attack (Segye Times)
-- Stabbing rampage targets random people (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 14 wounded in stabbing rampage at Seohyeon Station (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Jamboree becomes nightmare amid heat wave (Hankyoreh)
-- Stabbing rampage; citizens again attacked (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Unprepared jamboree: six years of unpreparedness (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Theater venue envisioned in Hanam (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Heat, bugs, and bad food at Scout Jamboree (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Inheritance tax reform postponed amid 'silver spoon' criticism (Korea Herald)
-- World jamboree becomes nightmare due to heat illnesses, hygiene issues (Korea Times)
