SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 4.



Korean-language dailies

-- Jamboree battling heat, insects and mud (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 14 wounded in another stabbing rampage (Kookmin Daily)

-- Rampage at department store (Donga Ilbo)

-- Another stabbing rampage; this time in Bundang (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 14 wounded in stabbing rampage, vehicle attack (Segye Times)

-- Stabbing rampage targets random people (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 14 wounded in stabbing rampage at Seohyeon Station (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Jamboree becomes nightmare amid heat wave (Hankyoreh)

-- Stabbing rampage; citizens again attacked (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Unprepared jamboree: six years of unpreparedness (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Theater venue envisioned in Hanam (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Heat, bugs, and bad food at Scout Jamboree (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Inheritance tax reform postponed amid 'silver spoon' criticism (Korea Herald)

-- World jamboree becomes nightmare due to heat illnesses, hygiene issues (Korea Times)

