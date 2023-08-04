Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:58 August 04, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Jamboree battling heat, insects and mud (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 14 wounded in another stabbing rampage (Kookmin Daily)
-- Rampage at department store (Donga Ilbo)
-- Another stabbing rampage; this time in Bundang (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 14 wounded in stabbing rampage, vehicle attack (Segye Times)
-- Stabbing rampage targets random people (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 14 wounded in stabbing rampage at Seohyeon Station (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Jamboree becomes nightmare amid heat wave (Hankyoreh)
-- Stabbing rampage; citizens again attacked (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Unprepared jamboree: six years of unpreparedness (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Theater venue envisioned in Hanam (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Heat, bugs, and bad food at Scout Jamboree (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Inheritance tax reform postponed amid 'silver spoon' criticism (Korea Herald)
-- World jamboree becomes nightmare due to heat illnesses, hygiene issues (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!