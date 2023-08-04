Aug. 5



1952 -- President Rhee Syng-man, 77, is reelected for a second term. After finishing his graduate studies at Harvard and Princeton universities, he worked toward establishing Korea's independence from Japanese colonial rule and held a representative position in the Korean provisional government-in-exile in Shanghai. Rhee became the first president of the Republic of Korea in 1948 and held the post until 1960, when he was forced to step down by a burgeoning pro-democracy movement. He died in Hawaii in 1965.



1953 -- South and North Korea begin repatriating prisoners of war through the truce village of Panmunjom.



1983 -- A Chinese airplane passes through the Flight Information Region of South Korea for the first time since the 1950-53 Korean War.



1987 -- Roh Tae-woo is elected president of the then ruling Democratic Justice Party.



1995 -- South Korea's first satellite is launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral in the United States.



2000 -- The heads of 46 South Korean news organizations visit North Korea at the invitation of its leader, Kim Jong-il. The unprecedented visit was made after a landmark summit between the leaders of the two Koreas in Pyongyang in June.



2001 -- South Korea's Pak Se-ri and Kim Mi-hyun take first and second place, respectively, at the Weetabix Women's British Open, the last major event of the year's LPGA season.



2004 -- A four-day gathering of South Korean adoptees begins in Seoul, bringing together more than 450 adoptees from 15 different nations. The gathering was the third of its kind after events in Washington, D.C., in 1999 and in Oslo in 2001.



2015 -- Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former President Kim Dae-jung, makes a humanitarian visit to North Korea amid hopes it could ease tensions between the Koreas and pave the way for inter-Korean dialogue.



2019 -- South Korea announces a comprehensive five-year plan to nurture the materials, parts and equipment sectors, and to trim its dependence on Japanese imports following Tokyo's economic retaliatory measures amid a row over forced labor victims.



2022 -- The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, South Korea's first lunar orbiter, is launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the U.S. state of Florida and enters its planned trajectory toward the moon in a trip that could take 4 1/2 months.

