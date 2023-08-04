Naver Q2 net income up 80.9 pct to 286.7 bln won
All News 07:34 August 04, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 286.7 billion won (US$220.7 million), up 80.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 10.9 percent on-year to 372.7 billion won. Sales increased 17.7 percent to 2.4 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 272.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
