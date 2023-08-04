Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 04, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/26 Sunny 0

Incheon 33/26 Sunny 0

Suwon 35/25 Sunny 10

Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 36/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 35/24 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 38/29 Sunny 0

Jeonju 36/26 Sunny 60

Gwangju 36/26 Sunny 60

Jeju 35/28 Sunny 20

Daegu 37/26 Sunny 60

Busan 34/27 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!