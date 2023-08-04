Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 04, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/26 Sunny 0
Incheon 33/26 Sunny 0
Suwon 35/25 Sunny 10
Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 36/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 35/24 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 38/29 Sunny 0
Jeonju 36/26 Sunny 60
Gwangju 36/26 Sunny 60
Jeju 35/28 Sunny 20
Daegu 37/26 Sunny 60
Busan 34/27 Sunny 0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea detects avian influenza virus in cat food
-
(2nd LD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage, vehicle attack near Seoul: police
-
88 taken to hospital during World Jamboree opening ceremony amid heat wave
-
Over 10 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul
-
(LEAD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul: police