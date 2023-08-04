Hyundai, Kia to recall 91,000 vehicles in U.S. due to fire risks
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. said Friday they will recall more than 91,000 recently released vehicles in the United States due to fire risks.
The South Korean carmakers have submitted their recall reports to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
They advised customers to park affected vehicles "outside and away from structures" until the defective part is fixed.
The electronic controller for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly may contain damaged electrical components that can cause the pump controller to overheat with the risk of fire, the carmakers said in statements to NHTSA, the federal traffic safety agency.
The Hyundai recall covers Palisade vehicles from the 2023-2024 model years, Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles from the 2023 model year, and Seltos vehicles from the 2023-2024 model years.
The Kia recall covers Soul and Sportage vehicles from the 2023 model year.
Dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller for free, as needed, the companies said.
