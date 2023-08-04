'Super tropical night' for 2nd day in Gangneung; daytime highs to reach 38 C
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Super tropical nights continued for the second day in the east coastal city of Gangneung, the weather agency said Friday, as sizzling heat continues to bake the nation day and night with temperatures forecast to rise as high as 38 C.
Sweltering heat is also expected to grip the southwestern town of Buan where the 25th World Scout Jamboree is taking place, with the daytime highs forecast to reach 36 C, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The east coastal city of Gangneung experienced super tropical nights for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with the nighttime low staying over 30 C for the first time in 10 years. Tropical nights also affected the urban and coastal areas overnight, with the hot summer night to continue on Friday.
Due to atmospheric instability, some regions are expected to see occasional showers from the afternoon, including the central and southern regions of Chungcheong and South Gyeongsang Province. The southern island of Jeju is forecast to receive sporadic showers of 5 to 60 millimeters.
High tides that overflow the seawalls are expected to surge in the shores of Jeju, and the southern coast and the west coast of Jeolla Province due to the influence of Typhoon Khanun, the KMA said, advising people to stay off the coast in the area until Saturday.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea detects avian influenza virus in cat food
-
(2nd LD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage, vehicle attack near Seoul: police
-
88 taken to hospital during World Jamboree opening ceremony amid heat wave
-
Over 10 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul
-
(LEAD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul: police