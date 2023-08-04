S. Korea, Japan to hold additional talks over Fukushima plan Monday
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan will hold another director-general-level meeting through video conference next week to discuss Seoul's requests regarding Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, an official said Friday.
Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said the second round of talks are to be held next Monday.
The two sides held their first round of talks in Japan last Tuesday to discuss follow-up measures after President Yoon Suk Yeol asked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to include South Korean experts in monitoring the Fukushima water release.
During the meeting held on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania, Yoon also asked that the discharge be stopped immediately if the concentration of radioactive material in the water exceeds standard levels and that Japan promptly inform South Korea.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
