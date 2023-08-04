Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Teacher stabbed at high school in Daejeon

All News 11:47 August 04, 2023

DAEJEON, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- An unidentified man stabbed a teacher at a high school in the central city of Daejeon and ran away, police said Friday.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, stabbed the teacher at a high school in the Daedeok district in Daejeon, 139 kilometers from Seoul, at 10:03 a.m.

The teacher in his 40s was found unconscious and transferred to a hospital.

The suspect reportedly looked for the victim at a teachers' room, and upon hearing that he was in class, waited for him to come out before stabbing him and fleeing, officials said.

According to police, a witness reported hearing the teacher saying, "It is my fault."

Police said they are currently tracking the suspect.

A file photo of the Daejeon Daedeok Police Station provided by Yonhap TV (Yonhap)

A file photo of the Daejeon Daedeok Police Station provided by Yonhap TV (Yonhap)

sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#high school stabbing
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!