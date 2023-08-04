Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Man nabbed for stabbing teacher at high school in Daejeon

All News 13:40 August 04, 2023

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throughout)

DAEJEON, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- An unidentified man was arrested after stabbing a teacher at a high school in the central city of Daejeon on Friday, police said.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, stabbed the teacher at a high school in the Daedeok district in Daejeon, 139 kilometers from Seoul, at 10:03 a.m.

The suspect was arrested on a street about 7-8 kilometers away from the school at 12:30 p.m., they said.

The teacher, in his 40s, was found unconscious and transferred to a hospital.

The suspect reportedly looked for the victim in a teachers' room, and upon hearing that he was in class, waited for him to come out before stabbing him and fleeing, officials said.

According to the police, a witness reported hearing the teacher say, "It is my fault."

A file photo of the Daejeon Daedeok Police Station provided by Yonhap TV (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A file photo of the Daejeon Daedeok Police Station provided by Yonhap TV (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#high school stabbing
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!